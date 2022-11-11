On Friday, King Felipe opened the annual conference for the International Committee of Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM), which is being held at the Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art in Palma.

The conference brings together many of the world's leading art experts and museum curators, and they heard the King say that "culture is heritage, memory, inspiration and the substrate on which our future is cultivated".

Noting that Es Baluard, formerly used for defence, has become a museum through private-public collaboration between the Fundació d'Art Serra, the national ministry of culture, the Balearic government, the Council of Mallorca and Palma town hall, the King stressed that it is open to all citizens and does what museums do: "They allow us to look out for what is coming and teach a better tomorrow”.

Among those attending the conference is Miquel Iceta, Spain's minister of culture. On Friday morning, he announced that the Spanish government's budget for culture in the Balearics will increase from 1.6 million euros to 3.3 million in 2023.