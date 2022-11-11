The journey time from Plaça Espanya to the airport will be approximately 30 minutes. Trams will leave Plaça Espanya every ten minutes and will have room for 250 passengers. There will be sixteen stops on a 10.8-kilometre route that will go along the Avenidas, turn into C. Pérez Galdós and pass through El Molinar, Coll d'en Rebassa and Can Pastilla, where a flyover is to be built to take the tramline over the motorway and to the airport. There will be two flyovers, the other at the end of Avda. Mèxic to cross the motorway into El Molinar. Because of the loss of street car parking to accommodate the tram, car parks are due to be created.
Work is due to start next year and to be completed some time in 2026. The project was presented on Thursday and has to be put out to public consultation. The period for submissions is until December 13.
Great news!