The Palma tram project, Trambadia is the name, will have a route from the centre of Palma to the airport very similar to one that was presented some fifteen years ago. The differences between then and now are the will to make it happen and European funds to pay for it. The cost is put at 185 million euros, and the Spanish government will foot the bill, using EU funds.

The journey time from Plaça Espanya to the airport will be approximately 30 minutes. Trams will leave Plaça Espanya every ten minutes and will have room for 250 passengers. There will be sixteen stops on a 10.8-kilometre route that will go along the Avenidas, turn into C. Pérez Galdós and pass through El Molinar, Coll d'en Rebassa and Can Pastilla, where a flyover is to be built to take the tramline over the motorway and to the airport. There will be two flyovers, the other at the end of Avda. Mèxic to cross the motorway into El Molinar. Because of the loss of street car parking to accommodate the tram, car parks are due to be created.

Work is due to start next year and to be completed some time in 2026. The project was presented on Thursday and has to be put out to public consultation. The period for submissions is until December 13.