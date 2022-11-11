Two drivers in their twenties are both in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital following a head-on collision on Friday afternoon.
Crazy overtaking! Every day I am passed by some F1 wannabe, and I’m no slouch, sometimes with only inches to spare. It’s like they cannot stand anyone being in front and they take crazy risks. If they only killed themselves I guess natural selection would phase them out, but unfortunately innocent people are also injured or killed.