It is family business for Rafa Nadal at the ATP finals in Turin. Baby Rafa, who is a month old, has travelled with his parents to Italy where his father is competing in the all-important tournament. The news comes after a Spanish magazine published the first photo of baby Rafa earlier this week.

The Mallorca tennis ace has said that he wants to keep his private life out of the media glare but his fans are hoping for a glimpse of the baby who was born in a clinic in Palma.

Nadal has already caused a sensation in Italy and the fact that he is travelling with his wife and baby has added to the media interest.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a personal-best start to his season this year, winning his first 22 matches of 22. Nadal has added two Grand Slam championship trophies to his collection at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, while also lifting trophies at an ATP 250 in Melbourne and an ATP 500 in Acapulco.

There is plenty of media speculation that Nadal will announce his retirement from the game following in the footsteps of his close friend Roger Federer.