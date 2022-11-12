The National Police report that its TEDAX explosives unit detonated an explosive device that was discovered last Monday.

A man was walking in an area near to a beach in Manacor when he came across this device in vegetation. He notified the police immediately. They cordoned off the area and, before handing it, themselves called in the fire brigade and the environment ministry's Ibanat agency (because of a potential fire risk).

They moved the projectile to the beach itself, where there was a controlled explosion. Soon afterwards, the beach was reopened to the public.