These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: November 13 at 2am
Departure: November 13 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: November 13 at 5am
Departure: November 13 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 13 at 5.30am
Departure: November 13 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 13 at 6.30am
Departure: November 13 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 13 at 7am
Departure: November 13 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 13 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 13 at 10.45pm
Departure: November 13 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.