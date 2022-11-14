This year Palma’s Christmas light display will have two new elements: a giant nine-metre-high ball with a passage inside it and and a 12-metre star that will be installed at the Puerta de Santa Catalina. In addition, 90 percent of the lighting in the centre is new.

The lighting consists of 282 km of garlands, 1,106 illuminated trees, 964 medium-sized balls and stars, 1,048 large balls, 366 arches, 1,105 banners, six marquees, two small trees, one large tree, as well as the two new elements that the council has acquired (the ball and the star).

Palma City Council estimates that the energy consumption of the Christmas lighting will cost around 40,000 euros and will reach 173,500 kWh, 8 percent more than in 2021.

Last year, the timetable for the lights was shorter and the lighting was switched on later due to the pandemic.

The total investment for the Christmas lights is more than 1,627,000 euros, taking into account infrastructure, shows and assembly, among other things.

On 17 and 18 November, the council will hold seven shows prior to the switching on of the Christmas lights, with the Sa Feixina park as the main stage.

The shows will give way to the switching on of the lights on 19 November.

The lights will be switched on between 17.30 and 18.00 hours until 22.00 hours on weekdays, and will be extended until 00.00 hours at weekends.

Among other things, Pastor pointed out that all the Christmas lighting will be LED, which means “significant” energy savings, and new streets will be lit.

As a new feature, the councillor pointed out that this year the large Christmas tree will be moved to the Parc de ses Estacions, due to the works in the Parc de la Mar. It has also been decided not to begin work on Plaza de España until after the festivities so as not to affect the commercial sector.