Jason Moore14/11/2022 17:31
The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, will be grilled in the Balearic parliament tomorrow by opposition parties over alleged "anti British tourism" comments made during the World Travel Market fair in London last week.

The Hoteliers Federation slammed the anti-tourism rhetoric of the junior members of the ruling Balearic coalition government after newspaper reports in Britain claimed that British tourists were no longer wanted. The allegation has been denied by the local government and Council of Mallorca who have said that British tourists are more than welcome. But hoteliers and opposition parties including the Partido Popular, have claimed that these anti-tourism message must stop.

"We want Francina Armengol to come clean and admit that tourism is vital for the local economy," said the opposition Ciudadanos party.

Tomorrow´s parliamentary meeting is set to be a heated affair with tourism at the top of the agenda.

