It may be the island's 'drugs supermarket', but the Son Banya shanty town in Palma is a relatively safe place. This safety extends to all the 'customers' who go there.
Arrested for robbery with violence in the Son Banya shanty town
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló in Turin with their baby boy
- Lift off for Richard Branson’s new luxury Mallorca hotel
- Baby Rafa Nadal at his first tennis tournament in Italy with mum and dad
- Becker to be released from jail after paying for unpaid loan on Mallorca estate
- Winter tourism freeze in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.