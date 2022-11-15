It may be the island's 'drugs supermarket', but the Son Banya shanty town in Palma is a relatively safe place. This safety extends to all the 'customers' who go there.

However, there was a recent spate of violent attacks perpetrated by two hooded men. For the clans who operate in Son Banya, this was not good news - they didn't want their customers to be deterred.

They discovered that the two were former residents of Son Banya who had recently left prison. They tipped the National Police off, and one of the two was arrested a week ago when he turned up in Son Banya, not to commit robbery with violence, but to threaten his mother with a skewer.