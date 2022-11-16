A court in Palma has fined a 30-year-old man 540 euros for punching a coach driver.

The incident occurred on August 22, 2021 by the Plaça dels Pins in Cala Ratjada. Around 10am, the driver was unloading luggage from a tourist transfer coach when a car drove past and hit him, but only lightly. The car driver stopped and got out, but rather than checking how the coach driver was, he punched him in the mouth, got back in his car and drove off. The coach driver fell to the ground and later required stitches and treatment for one tooth.

Prior to the court hearing, 520 euros were deposited with the court as compensation. This was taken into account when arriving at the sentence.