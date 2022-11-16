On Wednesday, Spain's Senate gave its support to a motion to establish a 'European island agenda' during Spain's presidency of the European Union in 2023.

This motion, one agreed by Més in Mallorca and PSOE and with the backing of the Coalición Canaria, was passed by 150 votes in favour, with the abstention of the Partido Popular and seven votes against, including those of Vox; the upper house has 266 seats in all. It urges the Spanish government to work with the Balearic government for "a European pact that takes into account the specificities of island territories and that will establish a European island agenda that can be realised during the Spanish presidency of the European Union in 2023".

In addition, it calls on the Spanish and Balearic governments to analyse "alternatives to the current situation of acquisition of real estate by non-residents in the island territories". In this regard, assessment of similar experiences in Europe and elsewhere should consider whether these could be applied to the Balearic Islands.

Moreover, the motion asks for mechanisms of "participation" in the management of airports in the Balearics and in the Canaries by the respective regional governments.

Vicenç Vidal, the Més senator, described the approval of the motion as "a complete victory and a fundamental milestone for the regulation of housing in the Balearic Islands". He attributed the success of the motion to the fact that "Balearic citizens are aware of the current situation".

The coordinator of Més in Mallorca and the party's candidate for Balearic president at the elections in May, Lluís Apesteguia, expressed his satisfaction at having placed the housing problem in the Balearic Islands "within the political agenda of the Spanish state". "We are making the Spanish government understand that the Balearics have a specific problem and that we therefore need specific solutions. We cannot be treated in the same way as mainland territories."