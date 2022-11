Late on Wednesday, the Guardia Civil arrested a woman at an address in Cala Ratjada after she stabbed her roommate in the stomach; he was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

According to sources, the relationship between the two is "stormy". The incident on Wednesday night was not the first time that there had been a heated argument. On this occasion, she refused to let him in. He started yelling and saying that he was going to kill her. Witnesses suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He began to hit the door with force and smashed it open.

She phoned the police, but they did not arrive in time. Once inside, it would appear that she took a knife and plunged it into his stomach.