Today’s weather conditions, the last day of good weather in Catalonia before the arrival of a front that will bring rain and cold, meant that the coast of Mallorca could be seen from Barcelona without any problems, reported El Periodico.

Alfons Puertas, a meteorologist at the Fabra Observatory in Barcelona, captured and shared the images of Mallorca.

And, towering above the orange sunrise sky, the 1,445-metre Puig Major.

The meteorologist said “it has been months since we had such a clear view of Mallorca as this morning”.