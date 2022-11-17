Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca have launched a new range of perfume which was inspired by Mallorca. The cost could make people think twice about buying a bottle....according to Spanish media report it costs 1,000 euros a bottle.

It is a joint venture between Rafa and Xisca and Henry Jacques Perfums and it is expected to be on sale shortly. Both Rafa and Xisca have their own perfumes.

The Mallorca tennis ace is presently in Italy at the ATP Masters with his wife and month-old child. they are expected back on Mallorca shortly.