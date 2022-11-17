People are looking for any means of making some extra cash to combat the rise in the cost of living in Mallorca.

On platforms such as Milanuncios you can find all kinds of rentals, many of them illegal, in locations once considered unthinkable.

Users on social networks have reported that in the courtyard of a house located in Plaza de España in Palma a tent is available for rent for 240 euros per month or 60 euros a week.

It is on an old ground floor with a terrace and a large garden where the tenant has the right to use the bathroom and kitchen.

“For quiet and independent people only”, reads the description.

Electricity, water and wifi are included in the price and a deposit of 250 euros is required.

This case is not the first and will not be the last, as the problem of illegal tourist rentals on the island is nothing new.

A Moroccan camp, vans, motorhomes, boats, tents, closed balconies, cabins or yachts are some of the varied holiday accommodation available for rent in Mallorca.