Felanitx Local Police today denied that there have been attempts to kidnap several children in the town, despite messages posted on social media networks and WhatsApp groups among parents.

The police reported that they have identified three people involved in an alleged case of harassment of a minor that took place on Wednesday in the town’s Plaza de España.

A fourth suspect fled in a van. One of the men made inappropriate comments to the girl, who took refuge in a shop and several witnesses have backed up the claims.

Police officers who were carrying out a checkpoint in the area stopped to identify the suspects for a possible offence of disorderly conduct on public roads.

Both the Local Police and the Guardia Civil have worked together to clarify the facts and concluded there have been no attempts to kidnap minors.