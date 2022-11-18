A Dutch court today imposed prison sentences of up to seven years in the trial of the violent death of Carlo Heuvelman who was attacked and died while on holiday in the Playa de Palma last year, according to Dutch media reports.

The highest sentence was handed down to Sanil B., the only suspect convicted of manslaughter.

Sanil B. (20) was convicted based on witness statements and the victim’s DNA found on his shoe, among other things.

“Senseless and extreme nightlife violence committed without cause,” the court concluded in its verdict.

The court gave Sanil B. a lower sentence than the ten years the Public Prosecution Service demanded partly because of his young age and previously clean criminal record.

According to the judge, B. did not intend to kill Heuvleman, but he did accept the risk of killing someone by going on a violent rampage. B., like his co-defendants, denied that he did anything to Heuvelman. The court did not believe him.

The 27-year-old victim was beaten up at around 2:00 a.m. on July 14, 2021.

The perpetrators kicked him multiple times as he lay unconscious on the ground.

He died four days later in the hospital due to a brain injury.

In addition to Heuvelman’s manslaughter, the suspects were also charged with a series of other violent acts, including attempted manslaughter during a fight at a bar.

That incident preceded the confrontation in which Heuvelman was killed.

Three suspects were convicted of this attempted manslaughter.