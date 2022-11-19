The old Tito's nightclub on Palma's Paseo Marítimo will become a Lío cabaret-disco. Part of the Pachá Group, the aim is for it to be operational next summer, although sources suggest that "it is difficult to set an exact date". Tito's, which was owned by the Cursach Group, was sold to Camper, which is undertaking the renovation of several buildings in the nearby Plaça Gomila.
From Tito's to a Lío cabaret-disco
Tito's was owned by the Cursach Group
Also in News
- New "Nomad visa" to be launched on January 1, new life in Spain awaits
- New owner of "Night Manager" estate in Pollensa asks permission to carry out improvements
- End of the road in sight for British driving licence saga in Spain
- Evicted, owing 68,000 euros rent
- British residents are leaving the Balearics and Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.