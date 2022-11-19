The old Tito's nightclub on Palma's Paseo Marítimo will become a Lío cabaret-disco. Part of the Pachá Group, the aim is for it to be operational next summer, although sources suggest that "it is difficult to set an exact date". Tito's, which was owned by the Cursach Group, was sold to Camper, which is undertaking the renovation of several buildings in the nearby Plaça Gomila.

In September, Lío held auditions in Madrid for its clubs in Ibiza, Mykonos and London as well as for Palma. For the 2023 season, it was looking for new dancers and staff for its offer of high-end cabaret, which is combined with haute cuisine.

In Ibiza, it is not unusual for there to be waiting lists for a club that can boast attracting Hollywood stars, among others; the actor Idris Elba has been a DJ at the Ibiza club. Over the course of one night, there are typically 550 diners, who pay around 200 euros each. Although it is only open for four months a year, Lío Ibiza caters for some 60,000 people.

The original Tito's opened in 1923. The nightclub closed in June 2021, it having been put up for sale in October 2020 for 16.5 million euros.