All was prepared for the start of the Christmas celebrations in Palma on Friday evening. Stalls for the Christmas market, which lasts until January 6, were opening, and chestnuts were being roasted. The light shows were ready, but unfortunately the rain came, and some of the shows had to be called off. Only the parade between Sa Feixina Park and Plaça Joan Carles I and projections could go ahead.
Rain puts a damper on Palma Christmas shows
