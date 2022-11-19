All was prepared for the start of the Christmas celebrations in Palma on Friday evening. Stalls for the Christmas market, which lasts until January 6, were opening, and chestnuts were being roasted. The light shows were ready, but unfortunately the rain came, and some of the shows had to be called off. Only the parade between Sa Feixina Park and Plaça Joan Carles I and projections could go ahead.

They'll hope for better on Saturday. The Christmas lights are scheduled to be switched on at 8pm, and the light shows are due to commence at 5.30pm. The weather forecast for Palma isn't brilliant - an 80% probability of rain in the afternoon and 65% from 6pm.