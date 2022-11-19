Flooding in the north of Mallorca and Minorca

Photo: Alberto Darder Rosell (Twitter).

Jason Moore19/11/2022 09:39
Small amounts of snow fell overnight in mountain ranges, above 1,400 metres, as temperatures nose-dived. After six months of intense heat, for some, snow will be a welcome sight!

Mallorca is on bad weather alert with the Palma Met Office warning of storms throughout the weekend. Large amounts of rain fell across the island overnight.

Snow is not uncommon in Mallorca in November and the Palma Met Office had warned that temperatures would fall.

(lower in high mountains areas). 4 Serra d'Alfàbia 4 Escorca, Son Torrella 8 Escorca, Lluc 9 Llucmajor 9 Santanyí 9 Campos 10 Porreres 10 Manacor 10 Sineu 10 Petra 10 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 10 Calvià 10 Santa María 10 Palma.

Intense rainfall in Alcudia

Snow is seen by the sign post "military zone no parking"

