Small amounts of snow fell overnight in mountain ranges, above 1,400 metres, as temperatures nose-dived. After six months of intense heat, for some, snow will be a welcome sight!

Mallorca is on bad weather alert with the Palma Met Office warning of storms throughout the weekend. Large amounts of rain fell across the island overnight.

Aqui està!!! Ja la teniiiim!!! ❄❄❄❄❄

Primera aparició de sa neu aquesta temporada!!!! Aferrada tímidament a partir dels 1.400 metres.



Sa nostra estació del Puig Major marcant ara mateix 1°C. Quina il.lusió!!! 😍🌨 Semblava impossible enguany... @AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/fpHVmUhI6h — Alberto Darder Rosell ❄🌨 (@albertdarder) November 19, 2022

Snow is not uncommon in Mallorca in November and the Palma Met Office had warned that temperatures would fall.

Minimum

Dissabte de pluges i alguna tempesta, més freqüents i intenses al nord de l'arxipèlag, on poden ser localment fortes. No descartam calabruix petit.

Obertura de clarianes a les Pitiüses de capvespre.

Tmàx 12 a 15 ºC

Vent amb algun interval fort.

⚠️AVÍS GROC a Menorca i N Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/xRqS7FbxiB — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 19, 2022

(lower in high mountains areas). 4 Serra d'Alfàbia 4 Escorca, Son Torrella 8 Escorca, Lluc 9 Llucmajor 9 Santanyí 9 Campos 10 Porreres 10 Manacor 10 Sineu 10 Petra 10 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 10 Calvià 10 Santa María 10 Palma.

