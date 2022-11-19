Small amounts of snow fell overnight in mountain ranges, above 1,400 metres, as temperatures nose-dived. After six months of intense heat, for some, snow will be a welcome sight!
Snow falls in Mallorca this morning!
From sun to snow in a few days!
Also in News
- New "Nomad visa" to be launched on January 1, new life in Spain awaits
- New owner of "Night Manager" estate in Pollensa asks permission to carry out improvements
- End of the road in sight for British driving licence saga in Spain
- Evicted, owing 68,000 euros rent
- British residents are leaving the Balearics and Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.