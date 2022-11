It was raining on Saturday evening, but this didn't stop crowds of people coming out to see the switching-on of the Christmas lights in Palma.

In Plaça de la Reina, the Gira-Sol association, which finds work for people with mental disabilities, was in charge of switching on the lights.

Ninety per cent of the lights in the centre of Palma are new. There are, among other things, 1,106 illuminated trees and 1,048 large balls of light.