These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: November 20 at 2am

Departure: November 20 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 20 at 5.30am

Departure: November 20 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: November 20 at 6.30am

Departure: November 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 20 at 7am

Departure: November 20 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 20 at 10.15pm

Departure: November 21 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 20 at 10.45pm

Departure: November 20 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.