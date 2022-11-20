In the early hours of last Monday, the National Police went to the Palma district of La Soledad, where callers to the 091 emergency number said that there was a woman in the street with a firearm.

When the police arrived, the woman was no longer there. One of a number of people in the street handed the police a pistol and a knife, with which the woman had apparently been threatening them.

The police were told the woman's address. Officers spoke to her, and she informed them that there was another firearm in her bedroom; this was seized. She then explained that there had been an argument with her husband, which had resulted in both of them having blood wounds.

The husband left the apartment but returned some time later with various relatives. He and two others entered the apartment, where the woman aimed the pistol at them. It jammed, but she followed them out into the street, which was when the police were called. Officers checked the weapon, which had a jammed cartridge.

The woman, a 51-year-old Cuban, was arrested for illegal possession of weapons, attempted murder, and mistreatment in the family. Her husband, a 53-year-old Spaniard, was arrested for gender violence and illegal possession of weapons.