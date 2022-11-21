After a wet and chilly weekend, this week will start with dreadful weather in Mallorca, as the whole island will be on yellow alert for rain, storms, strong gusts of wind and rough seas and Storm Denis has already hit Palma this morning with 100 kilometre per hour gusts of wind.



The Balearics State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) had activated the yellow warning for rain, storms and 70 kilometres per hour gusts of wind, but that has been stepped up to amber for hurricane-force winds.

The warning for rough seas will be activated at 12:00 hours, as waves may reach three or four metres in height.

This instability will be caused by a “rapid and deep a low-pressure area in the Mediterranean”, according to Aemet.

In Palma, minimum temperatures are expected to be 11º and maximum temperatures will struggle to reach 20º. The wind will blow from the southwest, increasing in the afternoon to strong with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

On Tuesday yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by hail, will remain in effect.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather in Mallorca is expected to experience a notable improvement.

Temperatures will rise; in the Balearic capital the maximum temperature will reach 25º. The wind will be from the west and northwest with strong intervals.