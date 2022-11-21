Spanish police have smashed a major IPTV network which had more than half a million customers across Europe who were watching TV programmes, many in English, illegally. According to police the network offered some 2,600 television channels, 23,000 movies and series.
Half a million people hit as police smash "pirate TV network"
More than 2,600 channels being offered
