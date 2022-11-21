Spanish police have smashed a major IPTV network which had more than half a million customers across Europe who were watching TV programmes, many in English, illegally. According to police the network offered some 2,600 television channels, 23,000 movies and series.

The ring, according to the National Police, was making some three million euros a year, which its members laundered by purchasing expensive real estate. In all, the Spanish police arrested four people from Malaga who used various web pages to advertise subscription packages-

During the searches, police officers disconnected a number of servers in France, the Netherlands and Spain.

The investigation began in 2020 after a complaint filed by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a coalition of companies whose purpose is to combat online piracy.