Plans announced by the Palma city council to up-grade Palma´s Paseo Maritimo seafront have led to a flood of enquiries from property developers and international investors who are anxious to cash-in on the new-look neighbourhood.
Property sale bonanza expected on "new" Paseo Maritimo
Developers line-up new luxury projects
