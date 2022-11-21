Gibraltar is rather a special place and soon it could be unique because it may join the Schengen area which allows "document free" travel within member states. Britain never joined the Schengen area even before Brexit but now it appears that Gibraltar could be given special status.
Palma to Gibraltar flights could be on the horizon as "The Rock" looks to join to Schengen area
Ongoing negotiations could mean new era
Does that mean Gibraltar will finally be liberated? And the monkeys too?