Gibraltar is rather a special place and soon it could be unique because it may join the Schengen area which allows "document free" travel within member states. Britain never joined the Schengen area even before Brexit but now it appears that Gibraltar could be given special status.

This would allow Gibraltar to open up its airport to flights from Spain and even the Balearics. Infact, Gibraltar airport could become a hub for southern Spain which will open up both Gibraltar and southern Spain to thousands more tourists.

It is an ambitious deal but it does have some support in Spain because Gibraltar airport is the nearest for many southern Spanish areas

It is hoped that a deal on the "Rock´s" Schengen membership could be reached before the end of the year. Gibraltar has been widely hit by Brexit and it is desperately seeking to retake some of its European Union credentials.