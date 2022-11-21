Italy's Singing Nun, Sister Cristina Scuccia, has left the habit and is now working as as a waitress in Spain. Scuccia caused a sensation when she won The Voice Of Italy in 2014.
Italy´s singing nun resurfaces in Spain
She has now left her habit behind to concentrate on singing and working as a waitress
Also in News
- Storm Denise hits Mallorca with 100 kilometre per hour wind
- Austerity purchasing by shoppers in Mallorca
- Excess mortality in the Balearics 400% higher than in 2020
- New "Nomad visa" to be launched on January 1, new life in Spain awaits
- Arrested for biting off part of an ear after argument over breaking wind
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.