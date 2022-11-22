Tennis ace Rafa Nadal left Mallorca this morning bound for South America where he will be playing a series of exhibition matches. Unlike in Turin, where he was accompanied by his wife and child, he will be travelling alone and be playing alongside Casper Ruud.
Rafa heads to South America
