Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family
Jason Moore22/11/2022 16:56
W0

Tennis ace Rafa Nadal left Mallorca this morning bound for South America where he will be playing a series of exhibition matches. Unlike in Turin, where he was accompanied by his wife and child, he will be travelling alone and be playing alongside Casper Ruud.

Tomorrow, Ruud will face the Mallorcan in the first match of the tour, which will be followed by a mixed doubles match. In contrast to Nadal, who will pair up with Argentine Gabriela Sabatini for the doubles match, the Norwegian will partner with former World No. 1 in doubles Gisela Dulko.

Casper has just lost in the final of the recent ATP Finals to Novak Djokovic. He was honored to be asked to participate to this tour to say:

Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway.

“It’s something that I was honored to be invited to the Latin American tour with Rafa. I’m not going to say it’s going to be very demanding. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. Let’s see when I get back. I still will have many days to recover from the jet lag and whatever,” he added.

It has been an awesome October for  Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello as they celebrate the arrival of their baby son.

