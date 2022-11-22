Representatives from the Balearic ministry for mobility and Palma town hall's mobility department are currently holding meetings with interested parties, such as parents' associations, in explaining the project for section one of the Palma tram from Plaça Espanya to the airport.

They are highlighting the fact that the tram, officially named Trambadia, will connect some twenty places of public interest - various schools and health centres, two markets (Olivar and Llevant) and the Palacio de Congresos among them.

The ministry says that the tram will be "an opportunity to promote" pedestrian routes in neighbourhoods such as Coll d'en Rabassa, something that residents have demanded for a long time, and improve walking routes to schools. "Connecting schools will be one of the most valuable improvements, as will be the gaining of space for pedestrians and cyclists, while current traffic density will be reduced."

The Trambadia project was one of the topics raised at the town hall's children's council on Tuesday, the intention having been to introduce the city's children to a development which will "transform the city through a commitment to high-capacity and more sustainable public transport".

The meetings being held coincide with the period of public consultation for section one of the project. This ends on December 13.