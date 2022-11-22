Representatives from the Balearic ministry for mobility and Palma town hall's mobility department are currently holding meetings with interested parties, such as parents' associations, in explaining the project for section one of the Palma tram from Plaça Espanya to the airport.
Palma tram will connect some twenty places of "public interest"
The project is currently out to public consultation
