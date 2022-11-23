At the Palacio de Congresos in Toledo on Tuesday evening, the latest Michelin Stars for Spain's restaurants were awarded. There was a new one for Mallorca - chef Javier Hoebeeck of Fusion 19 in Playa de Muro.
An eleventh Michelin Star for Mallorca
Bulletin columnist Marc Fosh holds one of the stars
Excellent, well done to all 11 restaurants, now how do we raise the standards & vision of the remaining couple of thousand monotonous bars and restaurants on the island. ?