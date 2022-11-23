At the Palacio de Congresos in Toledo on Tuesday evening, the latest Michelin Stars for Spain's restaurants were awarded. There was a new one for Mallorca - chef Javier Hoebeeck of Fusion 19 in Playa de Muro.

Mallorca now has eleven Michelin Stars. The others are DINS Santi Taura in Palma; Bens d'Avall in Puerto Soller, chefs Benet and Jaume Vicens; Andreu Genestra at his restaurant in Capdepera; Maca de Castro in Puerto Alcudia; Adrián Quetglas in Palma; British chef and Bulletin columnist Marc Fosh in Palma; Es Fum at the St Regis Mardavall Hotel (Costa d'en Blanes), headed by chef Miguel Navarro; Zaranda, by Pérez Arellano, in the Es Príncep Hotel, Palma; and El Voro, by Álvaro Salazar (two stars), in Canyamel.