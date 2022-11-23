“In May next year 75 travel agents from across the U.S. will be heading to Mallorca to learn more about the island and Spain in general. This will give us a golden opportunity to see Mallorca and what is has to offer. They have been invited by Turespaña, the government promotion body,” he said. The Council of Mallorca and the Palma city council already carried out a promotional visit to New York earlier this year to meet key figures in the U.S. travel industry.
United Airlines, which operate the three times a week, service couldn´t be happier with the success of their new route to Palma, infact it is one of their most successful routes in Spain. According to Andreu Serra, the New York link has allowed Mallorca to also attract Canadian tourists to the island.
“The American or Canadian tourist is not just looking for beaches and sun. They are also interested in our history and culture and our food. Palma is also an ideal stop-off for them being just an hour from Madrid and two hours away from Paris or London,” he said.
There has been talk of more routes to Mallorca from the U.S. from cities such as Miami but for the time-being the island just wants to consolidate its links with New York.
So more American tourists are wanted, but certain sectors want less tourist full stop. Make your minds up. Plus be careful what you wish for, living a town that gets a massive influx of Americans each year. The amount of times we have to remind them that the local currency is Pounds and not dollars :-D
It's true that there are more American tourists. I can verify that with first hand experience. However, I have yet to meet any American tourist that's flown the Newark-Palma direct route. I'm sure it's popular, but I seriously doubt it's the main reason for the increase in American tourists. There's hundreds of other routes. I'd be more inclined to believe it's Mallorca's increased visibility in print, television, and film, along with the celebrities owning homes and/or visiting and inevitably, showing up on social media, with millions of followers that's driving it. But either way, it's a good thing.