President of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera.

The President of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, thanked U.S. tourists for coming to Mallorca last summer and said that she hoped to see them again next year when the direct flights from New York restart.

"Thank you for discovering our island," she says in a Thanksgiving message to our U.S. online readers. The U.S. market is now key for the island since the launch of the flights.

Howdy partners! Welcome to Mallorca

The Americans have landed in Mallorca. This morning at 11:45 the first direct United Airlines flight from Newark, New York landed at Son Sant Joan airport.

