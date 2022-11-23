The President of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, thanked U.S. tourists for coming to Mallorca last summer and said that she hoped to see them again next year when the direct flights from New York restart.
Mallorca hoteliers: "we hope to see you very soon..."
Thank you for discovering our island
