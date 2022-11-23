A 35-year-old Spaniard has been arrested by the National Police for threatening to shoot various people on three separate occasions on the same day.

A scrap dealer, one incident occurred at a garage, whose female owner had denounced him for theft. He went to the premises and threatened to kill her if she didn't withdraw the complaint.

The second incident involved a driver in Arenal, who was threatened with the pistol. On the third occasion, he was throwing rubble from his van on to a road in Son Ferriol. Residents approached him and told him to stop. He threatened to shoot them.

He was arrested by the National Police in Playa de Palma. It turned out that the weapon was an Airsoft replica pistol. He has a previous police record for crimes against property.