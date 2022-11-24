Parts of Mallorca will be on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms this Friday.
The deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics (Aemet), Miquel Gili, has warned that the Serra de Tramuntana, the north and northeast will be worst hit and up to 20 litres of rain per square metre may fall in one hour.
Mallorca set for another soaking on Friday, freezing week ahead
Parts of the island back on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms
Parts of Mallorca will be on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms this Friday.
Also in News
- Spain gives insight into some of the requirements for Nomad visa. Life in the sun awaits
- Amber Heard prepared next move against Johnny Depp in Mallorca
- An eleventh Michelin Star for Mallorca
- Latest series of The Crown gets record viewing for Mallorca
- Britons heading for Mallorca for Christmas could be hit by strike action
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.