Parts of Mallorca will be on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms this Friday.

The deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics (Aemet), Miquel Gili, has warned that the Serra de Tramuntana, the north and northeast will be worst hit and up to 20 litres of rain per square metre may fall in one hour.

The rest of Mallorca can expect isolated showers.

Gili explained that this instability is caused by an Atlantic front which will also cause a drop in temperatures.

Maximum temperatures will not exceed 15º-18º, which is normal for this time of the year.

On Saturday, 2 the rain is expected to move away but temperatures will continue to fall and next week is going to much colder than usual for this time of year.