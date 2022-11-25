Cathy CalizPalma25/11/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: November 25 at 5am
Departure: November 25 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 5am
Departure: November 25 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: BBC Sebastopol
Origin: Genova
Destination: Antigua
Arrival: November 25 at 5.01am
Departure: November 27 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11.522
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 147

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 5.05am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 5.30am
Departure: November 25 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 5.30am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 6am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 6am
Departure: November 25 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valenica
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 6.15am
Departure: November 25 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 6.30am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 8am
Departure: November 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: MSC Bellissima
Orgin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 9am
Departure: November 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 171.598
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 25 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.