These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: November 25 at 5am
Departure: November 25 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 5am
Departure: November 25 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: BBC Sebastopol
Origin: Genova
Destination: Antigua
Arrival: November 25 at 5.01am
Departure: November 27 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11.522
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 147
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 5.05am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 5.30am
Departure: November 25 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 5.30am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 6am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 6am
Departure: November 25 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valenica
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 25 at 6.15am
Departure: November 25 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 6.30am
Departure: November 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 8am
Departure: November 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: MSC Bellissima
Orgin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 25 at 9am
Departure: November 25 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 171.598
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 25 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
