On Thursday, the Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, announced that labour inspections in July and August resulted in 234 disciplinary proceedings, an increase of 45% compared with 2019.
Sanctions against employers for labour breaches rose 45% in the summer
Success with tacking irregular temporary contracts
