Figures from Spain's College of Registrars indicate that 35.1% of homes sold in the Balearics in the third quarter of this year were bought by non-Spaniards.
35% of Balearics homes bought in the third quarter were by foreigners
Up four per cent since last year
So, 64.9 were bought by Spanish.....