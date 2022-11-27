Cathy CalizPalma27/11/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: November 27 at 5am
Departure: November 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 27 at 5.30am
Departure: November 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 27 at 6.30am
Departure: November 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 27 at 7am
Departure: November 27 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 27 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 27 at 10.45pm
Departure: November 27 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

Vessel: Imke
Origin: Genova
Destination: Le Marin
Arrival: November 27 at 11pm
Departure: November 29 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 11.473
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 134

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.