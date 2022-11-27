Largely prompted by the problems in Santa Catalina over the summer, the Palma federation of residents associations is proposing that nightlife venues either close at midnight or relocate to industrial estates. It maintains that coexistence between nightlife and residents has become unsustainable and that action needs to be taken. The proposal will therefore be tabled at a meeting of the town hall group for coexistence.

In response to this, Miguel Pérez-Marsá, president of the Abone association of leisure establishments, points to a dichotomy. "It is very difficult to open in industrial estates, but it is also difficult in a residential area. In Palma they are very strict with licences."

He draws attention to the different categories of nightlife establishment and what is permitted and isn't. He suggests that many of the problems are caused by bars "that act like they're discos, with very loud music and live music". There are some places "which want to earn quick money in a short period of time".

Pepe Bauzà, manager and founding partner of Es Gremi, which is located on the Son Castelló industrial estate, believes that "the smartest option right now is the industrial estate". "Here we can have concerts and parties. There are rehearsal rooms. There are no neighbours and there is a lot of parking." He has 4,500 square metres "dedicated to music" and is happy that they decided to open Es Gremi on the industrial estate twenty years ago.

David Valle, who runs two establishments, one in Bons Aires, the other near Gomila, says that going to an industrial estate like Son Castelló would be a "nonsense". "People want to drink but not drink and drive. The best thing is to influence them to show respect to residents." Closing at midnight, he adds, "would not be feasible". He recognises, though, that what has been happening in Santa Catalina "has made everything that much more difficult". "We are all painted as the bad guys."