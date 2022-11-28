British travellers using Palma airport this winter are facing massive queues at the immigration area according to eyewitness reports.

This is an email we received this morning from a Bulletin online reader: "Regular visitors/residents will be aware – for the winter flight season from the end of October through to the end of March, UK to Mallorca flights move from Palma’s airport’s Terminal A to Terminal C.

"Whilst Terminal C is actually rather nicer and more modern than Terminal A, the arrival queues for the two winter UK arrivals immigration desks at Terminal C have been ENORMOUS. I fly weekly from London to Palma throughout the winter, and it has regularly taken passengers 30-60 minutes to clear immigration – for UK and EU passport holders alike. Passengers look furious – myself included.

The Balearic Government constantly talk about the importance of ‘extending the season’ and the significance of winter tourism. They should put their money where their mouth is and sort this mess out."

Police unions have complained about a lack of staff at Palma airport and there were serious problems last summer.