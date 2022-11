Mallorca was on bad weather alert this afternoon after high winds and rains battered the island for most of the day. As was to be expected coastal areas were hit hard.

In Puerto Pollensa the high winds caused some damage and the island fire brigade said that they had dealt with numerous emergency calls.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the week. Initially, the Palma Met Office had been forecasting snow but later updated their report saying that there would be no snow because of the high winds.