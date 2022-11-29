The Guardia Civil, with support from a helicopter and the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM), is still searching for a hiker who called the emergency services to say that he had had an accident while hiking near Raixa, in Bunyola, and needed help on Monday.

The man, a Spanish national, contacted the emergency services via mobile phone at 13:00 hours and gave a series of details about what had happened.

He said that he was a resident of Palmanyola and that he had fallen on a stretch of the excursion and was unable to walk.

The Guardia Civil sent a patrol to the area, under heavy rain, they tried to contact the injured man but his mobile phone was disconnected.

The search lasted until eleven o’clock at night and then the mountain rescue teams had to withdraw because the rain and the lack of light.

Early this morning, the helicopter flew over the area around the Raixa estate but no trace of him was found.

The agents also went to an address where, according to the caller, his parents lived, but there was no one in the house.