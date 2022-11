Traffic up Jaume III will be closed from this Wednesday until Friday in the direction from Plaça Joan Carles I to the Paseo Mallorca in order to carry out resurfacing work on the road to complete the renovation of the drinking water network and improve drainage in the area.

Palma City Council said today that the works were interrupted in May “so as not to interfere with commercial activity in the area during the high season”.

The traffic restrictions will also affect the intersections of several streets that access the high street so if you are coming into the centre of Palma beware.