El Corte Inglés Nativity Scene
From 22 November to 6 January
Shopping hours
Avinguda d'Alexandre Rosselló, 12, 4th floor
Santa Catalina Market Nativity Scene
From 26th November to 6th January
Market opening hours
Plaça de la Navegació
Storytelling: Funn Herman
29th November
5:30 pm
Municipal Library of Son Ferriol (Carrer de Sant Joan de la Creu, 41)
Storytelling: Bon nadal, Elmer
30th November
4:30 pm
Sant Jordi Municipal Library (Carrer Paúl Bouvy, 31)
Storytelling: Distinta
30 November
5:30 p.m.
Municipal Children's Library of Nou Llevant (Carrer Ciutat de Querétaro, 3)
screening: Dinosaurs
30th November
5:30 p.m.
Son Gotleu Municipal Library (Carrer de Cèlia Viñas, 2)
Nativity Scene of the Consell de Mallorca
From 2nd December to 6th January
From Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 20:30 hours. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Palau del Consell de Mallorca (C, del Palau Reial, 1)
C&A Nativity Scene
From 3 December to 20 January
Shopping hours
Carrer de Sant Jaume, 2
Nativity Scene of the Fundació Barceló
From 7 December to 20 January
Monday to Saturday, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
Carrer de Sant Jaume, 4
San Antoniet BBVA Nativity Scene
From 7 December to 7 January
From 10:00 to 13:00 hours and from 17:00 to 20:00 hours.
Carrer de Sant Miquel, 24
Exhibition of Christmas dioramas
From 7 December to 6 January
Monday to Saturday from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00. Closed on Sundays and public holidays.
La Misericòrdia Cultural Centre (Pl. De l'Hospital, 4).
Nativity Scene of the Puríssima Concepció Church - La Vileta
From 8 December to 20 January
Daily: from 18:30 to 20:30. Sundays: from 08:30 to 10:00 hours.
Camí de La Vileta, 183
Nativity Scene of the Church of Sant Antoni Abat - Son Ferriol
From 8th December to 20th January
Mass times: Saturdays, 19:30 hours; Sundays and public holidays, 10:00 and 19:30 hours.
C. de la Blatera, 49
Nativity Scene of the Centre d'Història Militar
From 9 December to 8 January
From 10:30 to 13:30 and from 18:00 to 20:00.
Carrer de Sant Miquel, 69
Nativity Scene of the Sa Nostra Foundation
From 14th December to 6th January
Monday to Friday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Saturdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Closed on Sundays and public holidays.
Solidarity for the benefit of Blauets de Lluc
Carrer de la Concepció, 12
Chocolatada
15th December
From 16:30 to 18:30
Plaça dels Nins de s'Arenal de Palma
Chocolatada de Teixint barris (Teixint barris chocolate party)
15 de desembre
From 17:30 to 20:00
Plaça Raimundo Clar
Christmas charity market
17th December
From 15:00 to 21:00
Parc de Can Simonet
Christmas Fair
17th December
From 17:00 to 23:00 hours
Parc Secar de la Real (Plaça de la Sitja)
Festes Aquàtiques Nadals - Son Moix
18th December
From 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Son Moix Sports Centre - Swimming Pools
Nativity scene at Sant Roc Church - Son Roca
From 18th December to 2nd February
Mass times: Tuesdays, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm; Saturdays, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm; Sundays, from 10:30 am to 12:30 am
Carrer del Reverend Gabriel Bestard, 12
Solidarity Christmas market and chocolatada (chocolate)
19th December
From 17:30 to 20:30 hours
Plaça de l'Esglèsia (Indioteria)
Geek gymkhana (for youngsters from 12 to 17 years old)
20th December
From 17:00 to 19:30
Espai Comunitari Lirotal de Llevant (Carrer de José Vargas Ponce, 24 )
Christmas chocolate party
22nd December
18:00 hours
Son Roca football pitch (Carrer del Cap de Formentor)
Nativity scene of the parish of Santa Catalina Thomàs
From 24th December to 20th February
Mass schedule
Plaça de Santa Pagesa, 5
FNG San Silvestre (from 16 years of age)
26th December
11:00 a.m.
Bellver Castle (Carrer Camilo José Cela)
Nadal al carrer (from 3 to 12 years)
From 27th to 30th December
From 11:00 to 13:00 hours
Plaça dels Nins de s'Arenal de Palma (S'Arenal de Palma children's square)
Festa de l'Estendard
30th of December
From 7:30 pm
Church of Sant Miquel (Plaça de la Mare de Déu de la Salut)
Festa de l'Estendard
31st December
From 10:15 a.m.
Plaça de Cort
Nadal al carrer (from 3 to 12 years old)
From 2 to 4 January
From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Plaça dels Nins de s'Arenal de Palma (S'Arenal de Palma square)
Arrival of the Royal Pages
3rd of January
12:00 noon
Plaça de Cort
Three Kings Children's Race (from 0 to 12 years old)
5th January
From 12:00 to 13:30 hours
Platja de Palma
Three Kings Parade
5th of January
18:00 hours
Arrival at the Moll Vell
Adoració dels Tres Reis d'Orient (Adoration of the Three Kings of Orient), by Llorenç Moyà
6th January
11:30 am
Ses Voltes
Festes Aquàtiques Nadals - Germans Escalas Festival
8th January
From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Germans Escalas Sports Centre - Swimming Pools
