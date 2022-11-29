Royal Mailbox

From 21 November to 4 January

Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 8:30 pm. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plaça de Cort

El Corte Inglés Nativity Scene

From 22 November to 6 January

Shopping hours

Avinguda d'Alexandre Rosselló, 12, 4th floor

Santa Catalina Market Nativity Scene

From 26th November to 6th January

Market opening hours

Plaça de la Navegació

Storytelling: Funn Herman

29th November

5:30 pm

Municipal Library of Son Ferriol (Carrer de Sant Joan de la Creu, 41)

Storytelling: Bon nadal, Elmer

30th November

4:30 pm

Sant Jordi Municipal Library (Carrer Paúl Bouvy, 31)

Storytelling: Distinta

30 November

5:30 p.m.

Municipal Children's Library of Nou Llevant (Carrer Ciutat de Querétaro, 3)

screening: Dinosaurs

30th November

5:30 p.m.

Son Gotleu Municipal Library (Carrer de Cèlia Viñas, 2)

Nativity Scene of the Consell de Mallorca

From 2nd December to 6th January

From Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 20:30 hours. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Palau del Consell de Mallorca (C, del Palau Reial, 1)

C&A Nativity Scene

From 3 December to 20 January

Shopping hours

Carrer de Sant Jaume, 2

Nativity Scene of the Fundació Barceló

From 7 December to 20 January

Monday to Saturday, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.

Carrer de Sant Jaume, 4

San Antoniet BBVA Nativity Scene

From 7 December to 7 January

From 10:00 to 13:00 hours and from 17:00 to 20:00 hours.

Carrer de Sant Miquel, 24

Exhibition of Christmas dioramas

From 7 December to 6 January

Monday to Saturday from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00. Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

La Misericòrdia Cultural Centre (Pl. De l'Hospital, 4).

Nativity Scene of the Puríssima Concepció Church - La Vileta

From 8 December to 20 January

Daily: from 18:30 to 20:30. Sundays: from 08:30 to 10:00 hours.

Camí de La Vileta, 183

Nativity Scene of the Church of Sant Antoni Abat - Son Ferriol

From 8th December to 20th January

Mass times: Saturdays, 19:30 hours; Sundays and public holidays, 10:00 and 19:30 hours.

C. de la Blatera, 49

Nativity Scene of the Centre d'Història Militar

From 9 December to 8 January

From 10:30 to 13:30 and from 18:00 to 20:00.

Carrer de Sant Miquel, 69

Nativity Scene of the Sa Nostra Foundation

From 14th December to 6th January

Monday to Friday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Saturdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Solidarity for the benefit of Blauets de Lluc

Carrer de la Concepció, 12

Chocolatada

15th December

From 16:30 to 18:30

Plaça dels Nins de s'Arenal de Palma

Related news

Christmas in Palma

Christmas in Palma: Seventy events for everyone

Objective: to extend Black Friday until Christmas

More related news

Chocolatada de Teixint barris (Teixint barris chocolate party)

15 de desembre

From 17:30 to 20:00

Plaça Raimundo Clar

Christmas charity market

17th December

From 15:00 to 21:00

Parc de Can Simonet

Christmas Fair

17th December

From 17:00 to 23:00 hours

Parc Secar de la Real (Plaça de la Sitja)

Festes Aquàtiques Nadals - Son Moix

18th December

From 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Son Moix Sports Centre - Swimming Pools

Nativity scene at Sant Roc Church - Son Roca

From 18th December to 2nd February

Mass times: Tuesdays, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm; Saturdays, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm; Sundays, from 10:30 am to 12:30 am

Carrer del Reverend Gabriel Bestard, 12

Solidarity Christmas market and chocolatada (chocolate)

19th December

From 17:30 to 20:30 hours

Plaça de l'Esglèsia (Indioteria)

Geek gymkhana (for youngsters from 12 to 17 years old)

20th December

From 17:00 to 19:30

Espai Comunitari Lirotal de Llevant (Carrer de José Vargas Ponce, 24 )

Christmas chocolate party

22nd December

18:00 hours

Son Roca football pitch (Carrer del Cap de Formentor)

Nativity scene of the parish of Santa Catalina Thomàs

From 24th December to 20th February

Mass schedule

Plaça de Santa Pagesa, 5

FNG San Silvestre (from 16 years of age)

26th December

11:00 a.m.

Bellver Castle (Carrer Camilo José Cela)

Nadal al carrer (from 3 to 12 years)

From 27th to 30th December

From 11:00 to 13:00 hours

Plaça dels Nins de s'Arenal de Palma (S'Arenal de Palma children's square)

Festa de l'Estendard

30th of December

From 7:30 pm

Church of Sant Miquel (Plaça de la Mare de Déu de la Salut)

Festa de l'Estendard

31st December

From 10:15 a.m.

Plaça de Cort

Nadal al carrer (from 3 to 12 years old)

From 2 to 4 January

From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Plaça dels Nins de s'Arenal de Palma (S'Arenal de Palma square)

Arrival of the Royal Pages

3rd of January

12:00 noon

Plaça de Cort

Three Kings Children's Race (from 0 to 12 years old)

5th January

From 12:00 to 13:30 hours

Platja de Palma

Three Kings Parade

5th of January

18:00 hours

Arrival at the Moll Vell

Adoració dels Tres Reis d'Orient (Adoration of the Three Kings of Orient), by Llorenç Moyà

6th January

11:30 am

Ses Voltes

Festes Aquàtiques Nadals - Germans Escalas Festival

8th January

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Germans Escalas Sports Centre - Swimming Pools