The National Police have arrested a man who offered cocaine to several plainclothes officers in the Playa de Palma area in the early hours of this morning. “What are you looking for? If you want coke, I have some,” he told them.
The events took place at around 2.00 am.
Busted for offering drugs to plainclothes police in Mallorca
Suspect was caught in police chase
