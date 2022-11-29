The National Police arrested two suspects in Palma last Saturday for assaulting a tourist in an attempt to steal his wallet.

The arrest took place at around four in the morning when several plainclothes officers caught the pair of thieves in action on the Paseo Marítimo sea front.

While the arrested girl was chatting and distracting the victim, a tourist, her accomplice took the opportunity to kick the victim in the knee.

After getting hold of the tourist’s wallet, the two young thieves fled the scene.

Far from panicking, the tourist started to chase after them but a fight broke out and the victim was decked and the two assailants threw a chair at him.

But officers were quickly on the scene and proceeded to arrest the couple, a young man aged 18 and a minor, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence.

A total of four people were arrested this weekend for similar crimes.

One of the victims, aged 79, suffered a gash to his head after falling to the ground in Carrer Francesc Suau during one of the robberies.

The arrests were made in the Palma neighbourhoods of Arxiduc and Bons Aires.