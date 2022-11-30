The Guardia Civil searched a number of clubs.

Humphrey CarterPalma30/11/2022 16:19
The Guardia Civil have arrested the owner of a nightclub in Mallorca for alleged drug trafficking and for being in possession of prohibited weapons.

According to the Guardia Civil, the arrest took place after several inspections of nightlife venues last weekend in the east of Mallorca.

The operations were organised to combat drug trafficking in public spaces and in nightlife venues.
In addition, emphasis was placed on the search for weapons used with the aim of increasing security in the clubs, especially at night.

The Civil Guards confiscated different substances (cocaine, heroin and hashish) from the suspect , which exceeded the maximum quantities established for personal consumption.

During the searches the Guardia Civil also found different types of weapons such as extendable fenders, ‘munchacos’, pepper sprays not approved by the Ministry of Health and baseball bats. Among them, some are classified as ‘prohibited weapons’ by the Weapons Regulations.