On Wednesday morning, work started on the demolition of nine more dwellings in Palma's Son Banya shanty town. Court and town hall officials as well as National and Palma Police supervised the evictions. There were no incidents, though some of those affected said that they didn't know why they had to leave.

The evictions and demolitions have been proceeding slowly since the first in the summer of 2018; far more slowly than had been envisaged. More than 400 people used to live in Son Banya. There are now 280. The town hall hopes to completely dismantle the shanty town by the end of next year; it will then be used for municipal facilities.

The deputy mayor for social welfare, Antoni Noguera, said on Wednesday that "we want to give these people a new opportunity to start a new life project". Six of the families evicted on Wednesday have been found alternative housing. Not everyone has wished to participate in the rehousing programme.

Son Banya continues to be a major centre for drugs. Home to various clans, only certain families are linked to the drugs trade.